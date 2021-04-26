



Gunmen on Monday killed five police operatives and abducted one in a fresh attack on a police formation in Imo.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri.



“Five officers have been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for, but the building was not burnt,” Ikeokwu said.



According to him, the assailants attacked the Okigwe South Zonal Police Area Command in Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area of the state, where they shot and killed the operatives on guard.



NAN learnt that the deceased engaged the attackers in a gun battle but were later overpowered by the heavily armed men.



Eyewitness account said the incident caused serious panic in the area, forcing many residents to flee their homes into the bush for safety.



The incident brought to nine the number of such heineous attacks in Imo since April 5, when gunmen attacked the police headquarters and correctional centre in Owerri. (NAN)

