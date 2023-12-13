Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, kidnap expatriates in Rivers

Gunmen on Monday ambushed vehicles conveying Daewoo workers, killed two drivers and four soldiers escorting the expatriates in Rivers.

No fewer than two expatriate workers of the company were reportedly kidnapped by the gunmen.

Maj. Danjuma Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, confirmed the killing in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said the attack occurred in the early hours of Monday along the Ahoada/Abua stretch of the East-West Road in the state.

“Suspected militants attacked troops of 5 Battalion on routine escort duty for an oil servicing company at Enweh West Manifold in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers.

“The convoy was attacked at Emesu Junction, along Amungboro-Emuphan Road in the local government area.

“Unfortunately, four soldiers were killed in action while two other oil workers are unaccounted for,” he said.

Danjuma said the suspected militants, after carrying out the attacks, escaped through the Emesu waterside to Orashi River in the area.

“Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act while efforts are ongoing to ensure the unaccounted oil workers are found.

“Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, has condemned this unwarranted attack.

“The GOC, while acknowledging the supreme sacrifice paid by the gallant soldiers, has reassured that the criminals would be tracked down to pay for their crimes,” he added.

The army spokesman called on members of the public to provide the division with credible and actionable intelligence to aid the arrest of the fleeing gunmen. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas

