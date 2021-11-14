Gunmen kill 4 mourners in Benue – Police

The Benue Police said gunmen attacked and killed four mourners and one Imande Abur village, Mbategh ward of the Logo Local Government Area of the State.

This is contained in a press statement on Sunday, signed by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

According to the statement, three gunmen attacked the mourners on Saturday a wake “and shot sporadically mourners who were assembled a funeral ceremony.”

teams within the area swiftly moved to the area but the took to their heels on sighting the police.

“Five persons gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospital for but unfortunately four of them lost their lives while receiving treatment.”

The further commiserated with families of the victims and assured that justice would definitely be served as detectives are already on the trail of the suspects. (NAN)

