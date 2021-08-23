Gunmen kill 4, abduct 50 others in Zamfara community – Police

August 23, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Police Command in Zamfara on Monday, confirmed gunmen killed four and abducted 50 in Goran Namaye town in Maradun Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, made the disclosure to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Shehu said the attackers, who came in large number, invaded the town around midnight on Sunday, killed four and abducted 50 others.

He, however, said the police tactical operatives had been deployed to the area.

According to him, CP Yakubu Elkana, ordered  immediate search and rescue operation for  the victims.

The PPRO said the CP had urged the of the area to remain calm as the command was working with other security to maintain and order in the area. (NAN)

