Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Ebonyi — PPRO

April 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Police Command has confirmed the killing of its three operatives by gunmen in Abakaliki, the state capital.
The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, told newsmen on Thursday that the deceased were shot dead at a checkpoint on Onuebonyi/Nwezenyi Road, Abakaliki on Wednesday night.
Odah said that the assailants, who pretended to be holding a burial rite, drove the area in a tricycle before opening on the policemen.


“Right now, investigation is ongoing and we are committed to bringing the perpetrators to book,” she said.
She appealed to the public to support the fight against by providing useful information to the police and other security agencies in the state. (NAN)

