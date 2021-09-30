Gunmen kill 3 in attack on Emir’s palace in Niger

The in Niger has confirmed the of three people by gunmen who attacked the palace of the Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.


The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in on Wednesday.


Kuryas said the incident occurred at about 5.30 p.m.on Tuesday and that over 100 attackers who came with dangerous were able to gain entry into the Emir’s palace and the divisional police headquarters in the area.

He said a policeman and two civilians  were gunned down by the bandits during the incident.

Similarly, he said, some gunmen also attacked  Kachiwe  village in Sarkin Pawa headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of the state.


He said the bandits sneaked from their hideout State to execute the heinous act.


” I don’ have the actual number of people killed during the attack,”he said.


The commissioner, however, said that the command was not resting on its oars in an effort to rid the state of crime and criminality and appealed to residents of the state   to provide timely information to security agencies.


He said investigation into the matter had commenced to them to down the perpetrators of the criminal act.


According to him,a team of policemen have been despatched to the area to safeguard and property of people of Sarkin Pawa.( NAN)

