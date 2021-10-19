Gunmen kill 2 Imo traditional rulers

October 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Police Command has confirmed the killing two traditional rulers at Nnenasa in Njaba Government Area Imo.

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Mike Abattam, told the News Agency Nigeria in a phone interview in Owerri that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Abattam, however, said investigations were ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NAN gathered that the gunmen had on stormed a meeting venue of traditional rulers and stakeholders at Nnenasa where they opened fire, killing the two traditional rulers instantly.

According to a source, who pleaded anonymity, the sudden incident left who attended the meeting scampering for safety.

“The gunmen shot sporadically, hitting the traditional rulers in the process and left the scene almost immediately,” the source said.

It noted that many people at the scene sustained varying degrees injuries in the process.

The source gave the names the affected as Eze E. Duruebere Okwudor autonomous community and Eze Sampson Osunwa Ihebinowerre autonomous community, both in Njaba. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,