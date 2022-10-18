Gunmen kill 2, abduct 7 others in Niger community

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the killing of two residents and abduction of seven others by gunmen in Gulu village of Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s spokesman, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Minna.

Abiodun said that on Oct.18 at about 0200 hours, the gunmen invaded Gulu General Hospital, Lapai LGA, fired some gunshots and went to the staff quarters where they killed two persons.

He said that the gunmen also abducted eight persons including a medical doctor from the quarters.

The police spokesman further said that the assailants later abandoned one of the abducted persons, a female, with her two-year-old baby.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ogundele Ayodeje, has however led a reinforcement team from Minna to the area for an on-the-spot assessement.

Abiodun added that armed security personnel and other tactical teams along with vigilante group members had been deployed to the area to ensure successful rescue of the victims.

He said that investigation had already commenced, in order to apprehend the abductors and rescue the victims. (NAN)

