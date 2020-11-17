Gunmen kill 16 persons in Kaduna State

Gunmen killed 16 persons in Kaduna State in the past three days, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Tuesday.

Aruwan said in a statement that many other persons were also injured when gunmen attacked Giwa, Zangon Kataf, Igabi and Kajuru Local government areas of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.

He said that the District Head of one of the villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area and his son were killed in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased district head’s daughter and widow were injured by the gunmen who also abducted many people.

Aruwan stated that two persons were killed when assailants attacked Fatika, Kaya and Yakawada villages in the Giwa local government area of the state.