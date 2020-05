Gunmen on Monday night have reportedly killed 15 villagers of Gonan Rogo in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, while injuring five others.

ChannelsTV reports that the Chairman of the local government, Cafra Caino said the gunmen stormed the village at the time the residents had gone to bed and started shooting sporadically at their houses, killing 15 people.

Mr. Caino further stated that the bodies of the deceased would buried in mass grave later today.