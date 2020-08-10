Gunmen kill 13 villagers in Benue – Police

The Command in Benue, on Monday confirmed the killing of 13 villagers by unknown in Edikwu District, Apa Local Government Area (LGA).

DSP Catherine Anene, Public Relations Officer (PPRO) disclosed the killings through a statement in .

Anene said that the district had overtime experienced incessant crisis over chieftaincy tussle until the state government intervened and returned in the community.

She said that the attackers remained unknown while investigation had already commenced into the matter.

“Edikwu district, Ukpogbo, in Apa LGA was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs untill May 25, when the Benue government convened a meeting, headed by the , Mr Benson Abounu to put an end to the rancour.

was restored to the area but on Aug. 10, at about 04:00hrs, information was received that about 20 armed men invaded the community and shot sporadically at members of the community.

“A team of officers were deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered. Investigation is still in progress”. She said.

A resident of the community who preferred anonmity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the on Edikwu community was unprovoked.

“The unknown stormed the community at the early of hours of today, shooting sporadically and burning down houses, leaving many people dead while others are still missing.” (NAN)

