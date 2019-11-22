Gunmen kill 10-year-old girl, police officer in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command have confirmed the killing of a 10-year old girl and a police officer on Thursday, when gunmen attacked on a commercial bank in Oye town.

The command’s spokesperson, Caleb Ikechukwu, explained in a statement that the suspected robbers “dressed in green camouflage uniform and stormed the financial institution, located along Ilupeju Road at about 3:10 in the afternoon.”

Ikechukwu disclosed that the assailants gained entry into the bank after using dynamite explosives to force open the door and started “shooting sporadically without caution, resulting in the death of about a 10-year-old girl and a police officer on bank guard duty”.

“Both corpses were confirmed dead by a certified medical Doctor and their bodies have been deposited at the Federal Teaching Hospital Mortuary Ado-Ekiti,” he added.

According to Ikechukwu, the suspects simultaneously attacked the Police Divisional Headquarters in Oye Ekiti.

During the attack on the police facility, the assailants set ablaze one patrol vehicle.

Ikechukwu, however, said the command has mobilised a combined team of personnel and were already on the trail of the suspects to bring them to justice.

According to him, those sent after the assailants include men of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), Safer Highway Patrol Team and Police Mobile Force.