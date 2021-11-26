Gunmen kill 10 persons in Plateau

Gunmen in the early hours of Friday killed 11 persons in Ta’agbe community of Miango Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP Uba Ogba, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos on Friday.

Ogaba said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, had moved to the scene of the incident.

He explained that 30 houses were completely razed down in the area.

He added that the commissioner had deployed more personnel to curb further breakdown of law and order in the area.

In his reaction to the incident, Danjuma Auta, the Secretary General of Iregwe Development Association (IDA), expressed concern over the incident .

“Once again the Irigwe nation has to write this statement stating our pain concerning the renewed orchestrated attacks on our people for no reason, having enjoyed some relative peace that lasted for some weeks now.

“This morning gunmen attacked the village of Ta’agbe and as at now we have already established the death of 10 people while the search is ongoing,” he said

Auta called on security agencies to intensify efforts towards securing the lives and property of the people.

He said that the Iregwe people had embraced peace and would continue to be law abiding. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...