Gunmen kill 1 local vigilante, injure others in Ebonyi community

Gunmen have shot and killed a female vigilante, Mrs Blessing Onana, and injured others during an attack on the office of Ngboejeogu Central Security, Ngbo Court in Ohaukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi.

The Chairman of the LGA, Mr Odono Onwe, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued in Abakiliki and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Onwe described the incident that reportedly happened on Monday as cruel.

He said that the hoodlums also destroyed some property and stole a motorcycle in the area.

“We are saddened over the cruel and bloody invasion of the Office of Ngboejeogu Central Security at Ngbo Court by faceless gunmen.

“Severally, our security men have been battered, humiliated, abused and murdered gruesomely.

“This demoralises the frantic efforts of our vigilantes in safeguarding our localities.

“Sorrowfully, we mourn and console the families of the departed security personnel that lost her life in active service,” he said.

The council boss said that the incident had been reported to the police and that efforts were in top gear to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were apprehended and brought to book.

“Our resolve to achieve peace in Ohaukwu LGA can never be undermined by anybody.

“We urge our people to be vigilant in their environment and report any illegal movement to the nearest police station.

“Ohaukwu is the land of God and such calamity shall never befall us again, Amen,” he said.

All efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer’s reaction to the incident were unsuccessful.

(NAN)

By Christian Ogbonna

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

