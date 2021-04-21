Gunmen kill 1, abduct university students

The Kaduna Government said it has not determined the total number of students abducted from Greenfield University, but confirmed that a staff of the institution was killed during the attack.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal and Home Affairs, said in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna that have been deployed to the area.

The school was attacked by gunmen on Tuesday night.

“After search-and-rescue , a staff member of the university was confirmed to have been killed by the bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped.

“The took custody of the remaining students, who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon, Wednesday 21 April.”

Aruwan said the actual number of students kidnapped is still sought from the institution’s records.

and are working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments,” Aruwan said. (NAN)

