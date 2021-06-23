Gunmen kidnap village head, wife in Ibadan

The Baale of Araromi Village Ibadan Chief Tafa Apanpa and his wife, have been by some suspected kidnappers.

The duo were reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen, who stormed the village located Bakatari area of Ibadan, on Tuesday night.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bakatari Ido Local Area of Ibadan is a town between Oyo and , located on the Ibadan-Abeokuta road.

A resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, that the duo were kidnapped while it raining on Tuesday night.

The source said that where about were still unknown as at the time of filing this report on Wednesday.

When contacted, DSP Adewale Osifeso, the State Police Public Relations Officer, the incident, saying efforts had been put in place to secure release of the victims.

“The incident happened very late on Tuesday 22nd of June, at Araromi Village.

“Efforts are in top gear to rescue both victims and apprehend the abductors, please,” he said. (NAN)

