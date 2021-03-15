Gunmen kidnap two OOU female students in Ogun

Suspected gunmen, on Sunday night, two female of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ayetoro campus.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident occurred at about 9 pm. on Sunday when the suspected bandits stormed the Igbole Aibo quarter in Ayetoro, sporadically.

It was further gathered that the suspected bandits had targeted a female bulk call card dealer living in the area.

However, due to their failure to break through the gate to her house, they resorted to abducting the two female who were returning home from an outing.

The Registrar, Corporate Affairs Unit of the institution, Mr Niyi Oduwole, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

Oduwole said that the university management was on top of the , assuring of safe return of the two .

He said,”The incident most unfortunate. The university beefing up security around all our campuses and hostels.

“We sympathise with the parents of the victims and we to assure them that their wards be rescued unhurt. We are on top of the ,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident on Monday.

He explained that the Area Commander in Ayetoro and the command’s anti-kidnapping team were already on a rescue mission to back the victims.

“It true that two students of Olabisi Onabanjo University were on Sunday night at Ayetoro at about 9.30 pm.

“The of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed the Area Commander, Ayetoro and the Anti-kidnapping team of the command to ensure that the students are rescued unhurt from their abductors.

“We are on top of the and we ensure their safety, while security in the locality being beefed up,” he said. (NAN)

