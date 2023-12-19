Gunmen kidnap high-ranking Chief, 20 residents in Taraba

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, in the early hours of Tuesday, kidnapped a Second- Class Chief and 20 residents in the Pupule area of Yorro local government in Taraba state.

The gunmen, according to locals in the area, invaded the community around 2:am and took away 21 members of the community.

Reports from the locals also suggested that, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar, a Second- Class Chief in the area, his son and his pregnant daughter as well as his police orderly were kidnapped during the operation.

“Twenty one members of our community here in Pupule, were kidnapped this morning. The gunmen invaded our community around 2: am and carried out the attack.

“They kidnapped a second-class chief of our area, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Nyala, his son and pregnant daughter as well as his police orderly,” the source who pleaded anonymity narrated.

Mr Usman Abdullahi, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba State Police Command, also confirmed the attack. (NAN)

By Martins Abochol

