Gunmen kidnap commissioner’s father in Bayelsa

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night abducted the father of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Doodei Week.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Asinim Butswat and Week confirmed the incident.

Butswat said they have received the incidence report but awaiting more information before definite statement would be issued.

“It is unfortunate that my father was ill and so sad that the youths have no conscience and we pray for his safety. They took him away at about 11:00 p.m.,” Week said.

Chief George Week was kidnapped from his home at Ayama-Ijaw community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

His abduction happened four days after Mrs Beauty Siasia, the 80-year-old mother of former Super Eagles’ head coach, Mr Samson Siasia, was released by her abductors after spending 77 days in their captivity.

Week, who is said to be 81 years old, is a second-class traditional ruler and the monarch of Tarakiri clan in the area.

A family source, who also confirmed the incident, said the hoodlums whisked the victim away to an unknown place in a speedboat.

The source said the armed bandits also carted away a Plasma television, two speedboats and a 200-horsepower engine boat belonging to the commissioner.

The source said the kidnappers had not made contact with the family as at the time of filing this report on Thursday. (NAN)