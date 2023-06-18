Gunmen kidnap 67-year-old Chief Imam

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Police in Ondo State have confirmed the abduction of Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde-Oyinlade, the Chief Imam of USO community in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The 67-year-old Chief Imam was abducted on his farm at Asolo Farm Camp on Saturday afternoon.

A family member said they reported to the police when Bodunde-Oyinlade did not return home by 2pm and calls to his mobile phone were not answered.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family but are yet to demand for ransome,” he said on condition of anonymity.

SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, Police spokesperson in the state, however, confirmed the incident.

He said policemen and vigilantes were combing the forest in search of the Chief Imam.

Odunlami-Omisanya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victim’s car and mobile phone were found at the farm.

“It was at about 6pm that the family members came to report the incident at the police station in USO community.

“The DPO, policemen and vigilantes are searching the area for possible rescue,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

