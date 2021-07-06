Gunmen kidnap 4 farmers in Ekiti, demand N50m ransom

Some suspected gunmen have kidnapped four a farm location Ekiti, demanding N50 million ransom to secure their release.

The Police Command the state on Tuesday kidnapping of the four , but denied of the N50 million ransom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest incident was coming barely a week after a traditional ruler, Oba Benjamin Osho, the Eleda of Eda Ile, Ekiti East Local Government Area, was kidnapped, with his captors demanding N20 million ransom.

Sources said the latest , the , were kidnapped on Monday evening in Ikosu Farm Settlement in Ikosu-Ekiti, Moba Local Government area.

Commenting, Mr Olawumi Ayodeji, Manager of the farm, told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, that the abductors had calls, demanding for N50 million ransom.

When contacted, ASP. Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, said the command had deployed policemen to comb the sprawling forest  surrounding Ikosun-Ekiti up to the Kwara border.

“We are aware of any ransom being demanded from the family, rather,  men are in the bush working hard to rescue the farmers.

“We are working, in conjunction with the Corps and local hunters.

“We believe that with the level of security measures we have put in place, we are sure that we will rescue them, and probably the of this dastardly act,” he said. (NAN)

