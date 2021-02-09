The Police Command in Osun on Tuesday, confirmed the alleged kidnapping of three travellers along Ilesha-Akure Express in Osun on Monday night.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed in a statement that the incident happened around 7 p.m. in Iwaraja town of Oriade Local Government Area of the state.

She said the police had, however, deployed men and officers to the forest where the kidnappers retreated after the abduction, in an attempt to rescue the victims.

She said the command, at the moment, was not aware if any contact had been established with families of the victims to demand ransom.

“On Monday, at about 7p.m, some yet to be identified hoodlums emerged from the bush and opened fire, flattening the tyres of a Toyota Sienna bus with Registration ABUJA ABJ 635 DC, along Ilesha-Akure Expressway, by Iwaraja Forest.

“In the process, six passengers plus the driver of the bus were abducted, but three were lucky to have escaped.

“Intensive manhunt is, however underway by the police, local hunters and vigilantes to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest the suspects,” Opalola said.