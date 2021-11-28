Gunmen invade, ‘trapped’ inside Jos Prison

November 28, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Featured, News, Security 0



The Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, State came under attack by gunmen who reportedly stormed the facility in large number with sophisticated weapons.

Correctional Services Spokesman, Francis Enobore, mni who confirmed the incident statement said the invaders arrived at the Custodial Center at about 1720hrs and immediately made for the main gate where they the armed squad personnel gun battle before breaking into the yard.

“Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area’, the statement said.

Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the center.

He said “the situation is presently under control as the attackers firing is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team agencies. Update will be made available as unfolds.

With reports by PRNigeria

Tags: , ,