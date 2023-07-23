Gunmen invade Maku’s residence, injure 4 security personnel

By Sunday John

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Saturday night invaded the residence of Mr Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information, at Akpata community in Akun, Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area in Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the invaders injured four security personnel.

One of the injured security personnel told NAN on Sunday that the criminals invaded the residence about 7:50 p.m.

“The criminals forced their way into the residence and started shooting sporadically, injuring four of us in the process.

“They were many and kept communicating in Hausa langauge while banging the main gate to the house.

“When I refused to open the gate for them because I did not know who they were, they started shooting and jumped the fence into the compound,” he said.

Commenting on the incident, Maku decried the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity in all parts of the state.

The former minister particularly said the state was under siege, adding that it was the third time his residence and relatives were attacked by criminals.

“You will remember that about a month ago, these criminal elements invaded my father’s compound at the village and kidnapped three of my family members.

“About two years ago, they killed two of my elder brother’s children at his residence in Gudi community of Akwanga Local Government Area.

“What happened today shows clearly that our state is under siege,” Maku said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has condemned the attack and directed the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement by Mr. Peter Ahemba, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that government had adopted modalities toward tackling all forms of insecurity in the state. (NAN)

