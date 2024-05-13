Gunmen invade community, burn cars, houses in Edo – Police confirm

Armed bandit, who identified itself as “Ijaw Freedom Fighters” on Sunday night attacked Imariogha Community, near Okomu oil palm plantation, setting ablaze over eight vehicles, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN investigation reveals that the bandit invaded the community, formerly known as AT&P, located in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Funsho Adegboye, confirmed the attack to NAN in a telephone interview in Benin.

” We are aware of the incident and have visited the community.

“We are already holding talks in partnership with sister security organisations and Okomu oil palm company to arrest the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, an eye witness told NAN that the invaders entered the community from the Riverside at midnight shooting sporadically into the air and setting fire to about eight private vehicles and destruction of many houses.

Mr Rex Akpokiniovo, one of the community leaders, told NAN that while one person was killed, a Chief of the community, Pa Gabriel Okorugbe, who sustained injuries from the attack had been hospitalised.

“The corpse of the dead person has been taken away by the police.

“My house was attacked and my car burnt down by the gunmen who came into the community at midnight and started shooting sporadically into the air.

“One of the Okomu workers, who resides in the community, was killed while the invaders left a warning note on his chest,” he said.

According to the note, addressed to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, the attackers, who identified themselves as Ijaw Freedom Fighters, made several demands from management of Okomu Oil Palm Plc.

Some of the demands included directorship position in Okomu oil palm company and 25 per cent of the company’s shares.

The group said : “We are not fighting any security personnel but Okomu oil company.” (NAN)

By Kevin Okunzuwa (08064391830)