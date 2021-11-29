Gunmen holed up in Jos correctional centre – official

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that the bandits that attacked the Jos Custodial centre were trapped as joint security operatives of the Operation Safe Haven surrounded the prison and its environs.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Francis Enobore, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos came under attack by gunmen who reportedly stormed the facility in large number with sophisticated weapons.

Enobore said that the invaders were said to have arrived at the Custodial Centre at about 1720hrs.

He said that the invaders immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

“Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however, trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon off the perimeter wall and the entire area.

“Reinforcement from the response squad of the service has also been mobilised to the centre.

“The situation is presently under control as the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies. Update will be made available as event unfolds,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...