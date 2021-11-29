Gunmen holed up in Jos correctional centre – official

The Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that bandits that attacked Jos Custodial centre were trapped as joint security operatives of Operation Safe Haven surrounded the prison and its environs.

Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Francis Enobore, confirmed this in a on Sunday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos came under attack by gunmen who reportedly stormed facility in large number with sophisticated weapons.

Enobore said that invaders were said to have arrived at Custodial Centre at about 1720hrs.

He said that invaders immediately made for main gate where they engaged armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

“Although they gained entrance to yard, they are however, trapped as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist armed guards to cordon off perimeter wall and entire area.

“Reinforcement from response squad of the service has also been mobilised to the centre.

“The situation is presently under control as the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies. Update will be made available as event unfolds,” he said. (NAN)

