Unknown gunmen on Thursday morning hijacked a private Nursery and Primary school bus as it was about to pick a pupil at Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The driver of the school bus, Mr Ayodele Ayodeji, and Miss Omolayo Ojo, both employees of Chimola School, Akure, were about to pick a pupil opposite NTA station, Oba Ile, when the vehicle was snatched.

The gunmen pulled out the bus driver and drove away with the bus attendant.

Recounting her ordeal to newsmen, after her release, Ojo said that the incident happened about 6:45am.



She explained that two motorcyclists drove in a reckless manner before the bus was hijacked.

“When we saw them, I told the driver to put the child lock on, since we could not make a U-turn, and when they moved near us, they pointed their guns at us.

“They dropped the driver and pinned my head on the seat of the car and drove away with me. They were asking me questions and I was answering them.

“So, they told me that they will not waste me, and they later dropped me at Ilara Mokin/Ikota, in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

“I did not know where they dropped me, but I later saw an old woman who told me where I was.



“I trekked to the road and I begged people for help, a bike man gave me N500, and that was how I found my way back to Oba Ile,” she said.

Also speaking, the school Administrator, Mrs Bolatito Akindemowo, said that it was only the school bus that was hijacked, adding that there was no pupil abducted.

“I was at home when I got a call from one of parents, Mr Aruwaji, that the driver would like to speak with me.

“The driver told me that three men on ‘Okada’ blocked them and hijacked the school bus from him at a gun point,.



“He said he was asked to lie down on the road and they drove away with the attendant in the bus, “the administrator said.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that it was a case of robbery.

Salami said that the Police network within and outside the state had been contacted about the development.



“The incident is not in any way linked to the case of kidnapping, as it has been experienced in some parts of the country.

“Initially we were thinking that the perpetrators would kidnap the lady but from all indication, they were after the school bus.

“We are all on the trail of the robbers and arrest would be made as soon as possible. We have warned our men to be at alert, especially those manning banks across the state.



“I want to assure parents that it is a pure case of robbery. Thank God, they freed the lady. She has told us that they spoke fluent Yoruba to her.

“Hence, we have nothing to fear. It is not a case of banditry as experienced in some parts of the country, “the CP said. (NAN)

