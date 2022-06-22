Gunmen behead another Assemblyman in Anambra

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the killing and beheading of a former member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Nelson Achukwu, by gunmen.

Achukwu represented Nnewi South II between 2003 and 2007 during the reign of Dr Chris Ngige as governor of Anambra.

The incident occurred barely a month after one Okechukwu Okoye representing Aguata Constituency II was kidnapped and later found beheaded in Nnobi area alongside his aide.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said on Tuesday in Awka that Achukwu’s body was found at the boundary of Uke and Ukpor communities.

“The victim was abducted at about 10:15pm in his house on June 9, 2022 and efforts were being made to rescue him before this unfortunate development.

“His body was found between the boundary of Uke and Ukpor communities both in Anambra.

“We are still nosing around to ensure that the culprits are uncovered and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He expressed regret that the former Assemblyman was kidnapped in his country home Ukpor, Nnewi South local government area, in spite of being physically challenged.

“His decapitated body was found at the bank of Ulasi River and was quickly buried by the family on Tuesday, June 21, evening as the body was already decomposing,” Ikenga said.

A source close to the family said that kidnappers collected N15 million ransom and went ahead to kill their victim.

“The deceased lawmaker was kidnapped few months ago and later released before the June 9 incident,” the source who preferred anonymity added.

Achukwu was the owner of Nelly Oil and Gas filling station located on Onuselogu road, Utuh in Nnewi South area. (NAN)

