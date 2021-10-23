Gunmen attacked Correctional Centre in Oyo, freeing inmates- Official

Unknown gunmen on Friday night attacked Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town, freeing unspecified number of inmates at facility.

Mr Olarewaju Anjorin, Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State Command, confirmed attack to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ibadan.

Anjorin said that attack happened around 9.50 p.m on Friday.

NAN reports that attackers were heavily armed and engaged guards in a fierce gun battle before freeing some inmates.

Anjorin said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that place was attacked and some of awaiting inmates were set free.

“I am there right now with Controller and some other senior doing assessment of damage done to facility.

“Now, cannot ascertain numbers of inmates freed people that get injured, but definitely, I will be you an later.” (NAN)

