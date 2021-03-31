Gunmen attack Soludo’s gathering in Anambra

Police in Anambra have confirmed gun attack on a being addressed by  Prof. Charles Soludo, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor in his country home in Isuofia, Aguata in Anambra.

Soludo, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6, 2021 election, was  said be holding meeting with youths of his town at Isuofia Civic Center in Aguata Local Government Area of the state when the gunmen stormed the .

Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who  confirmed the attack the News if Nigeria () on Wednesday evening in Awka, said he was not sure of the killings.

“I can confirm that there was  a in Isuofia community where Prof. Soludo and other personalities gathered for a meeting on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

“For now, we can only speak of the gun shots, but other details especially on whether there were causalities or not will be when we facts,” he said. ()

