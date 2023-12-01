Friday, December 1, 2023
Gunmen attack residence of Electoral Commissioner in Kogi State

By Chimezie Godfrey
Gunmen have attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

A statement noted that the engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence.This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

“We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State,” the statement said.

