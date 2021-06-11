Gunmen attack Polytechnic in Kaduna state, abduct lecturers, family members

June 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



Some Thursday attacked  Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, State,  abducting some lecturers and families.

An official of Kaduna Sate Vigilance Service who spoke to the Agency of Nigeria () but did not want name mentioned, said some students of the institution were also .

The official, who did not give details, said the incident occurred on Thursday night between 10.30pm and  11pm.

Contacted matter, Malam  Abdullahi  Shehu, Public Relations Officer of the institution, confirmed the incident, adding that was  trying  to ascertain the exact number of people affected.

Similarly,  ASP. Mohammed Jalige,  Police Public Relations Officer, Command, also confirmed the incident to , but said he was still awaiting details matter.

He promised to get touch with newsmen as soon as such details were available. ()

