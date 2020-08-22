Gunmen attack police station in Ibadan, kill police corporal



Tragedy struck on Friday evening as some unknown gunmen attacked the Ikolaba Police Station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, leaving a police corporal on duty dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically into the station as they came into the premises.

The reason for the attack could, however, not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

He said investigation was ongoing to determine the cause of the attack.

“We just got information that the station was attacked but I haven’t gotten the details of the officer allegedly killed.

“We have deployed men to the area and as soon as details are available, we will get back to you,” he said. (NAN)

Related

No tags for this post.