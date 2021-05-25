Gunmen attack Police Division in Enugu, five personnel feared dead

 Gunmen on early hours of Tuesday attacked Iwollo Division in Ezeagu Government Area of State and razed down the station.

The Commissioner of in State, Mr Aliyu, confirmed the in a telephone interview with the News Agency of (NAN).

Aliyu, who could not give details of the incident, said he was already on to ascertain the level of destruction and casualties.

“More be pushed out to the public as soon as we conclude our preliminary investigation,’’ he said.

However, an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN, that the hoodlums attacked the division in their large numbers in the wee hours of the day.

The eyewitness said that the threw the entire Iwollo community into fear and panic throughout the night.

“They succeeded in completely razing down the buildings in the divisional station.

“The hoodlums might have also killed probably five gallant personnel that confronted them when they attacked’’.

NAN recalls that on April 21, unknown gunmen shot two police operatives dead during an on Adani Police Station in Uzo-Uwani Government Area of State.

The station was also set ablaze completely at about 2:30am on that fateful day. (NAN)

