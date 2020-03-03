Gunmen attack: Police confirm killing of 2 persons in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State has confirmed the killing of two persons by suspected gunmen in Bagwai town of the state on Monday night.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident in an interview in Kano on Tuesday.

Haruna said the gunmen attacked some shops and shot three persons two of whom died after they were rushed to Bichi General Hospital.

“The gunmen shot sporadically with bullets hitting three persons. Two of them later died at Bichi General Hospital.

“The remaining one is still receiving medical attention at the hospital,” the command’s spokesman said.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad-Sani, had ordered deployment of personnel from the

“Operation Puff-adder” team, to investigate and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The spokesman said security had been beefed up in the area to prevent future recurrence. (NAN)