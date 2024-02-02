Gunmen attack patrol team, kill Policeman in Ebonyi

Suspected armed-men have attacked Police personnel on patrol along Ngbo-Effium road in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, Ag. Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Command told journalists in Abakaliki on Friday that the attackers operated using an Ash-coloured Toyota Sienna without registration number.

Ukandu said the operatives engaged the hoodlums in gun duel which resulted in one of the policemen fatally wounded while one currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital

According to Ukandu, on Feb. 1 at about 11:00 am,, operatives of the Command on patrol along the road were attacked by armed hoodlums using an Ash coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number unknown.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Ebonyi Command, Augustina Ogbodo immediately dispatched tactical teams of the command to the scene to trail the hoodlums.

“Meanwhile, calm and normalcy have been restored to the area.

“The CP is using this medium to call on well-meaning individuals in the state to avail the Command with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums,’’ he added.

The Command further assured of its commitment to protection of lives and property in the state. (NAN)

By Christian Ogbonna

