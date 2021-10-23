Gunmen attack Oyo prison, free all inmates

By Idris Ibrahim

Yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly attacked one of the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Oyo State.

It was gathered that the gun wielding men invaded the Abolongo correctional facility on Friday night.

Several media outlets reported that the gunmen set all inmates free during the attack that occurred with little or no resistance from relevant security agencies.

Lanre Anjorin, the state’s spokesman of the facility confirmed the incident to Newsdiaryonline Saturday morning by phone.

“Right now I cannot give you details of the attack. As we speak, our senior officers were on their way to asses the level of damage.”

“Security agencies have been reinforced and deployed across the city to arrest fleeing inmates,” Mr Anjorin said.

However, when probed further about the number of prisoners that escaped during the attack, the prison steward said he can’t make any assertion on the attack and promised to give details shortly after assessment.

“Right now I cannot give you details of the information,” he said further.

Over the years correctional facilities across the six-geo political zones in Nigeria have recorded several attacks by unknown gunmen and terrorists that have led to the escape of thousands of prisoners. The attacks have also led to the deaths of many and destruction of properties.

In early April, a correctional facility and police investigations department in Owerri, Imo state were set ablaze by gunmen in an overnight attack.

Almost 2000 inmates fled when the attackers struck the prison with heavy gunfire. Frantic efforts have been made by the agency to recapture some of the fleeing inmates at large as some returned voluntarily.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...