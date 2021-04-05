Gunmen attack Imo police command, correctional centre, free inmates

Some gunmen on Police headquarters in Imo and the correctional centre in Owerri with explosives.

The gunmen were said to have operated with no fewer than 10 at about 2 a.m. on , setting free some inmates.

A source who wanted anonymity further told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no fewer than 150 suspects were released from the .

It was also gathered that no fewer than 1, 500 inmates of the correctional centre were freed in the .

NAN reports that as at 9 a.m on , military and other operatives barricaded Okigwe where both the police and the correctional center are situated.

A NAN reporter who was around the area at the filling of this report, observed that smoke was coming out from the premises of the police command and the correctional centre as a result of the explosives

A guard attached to Imo Government House, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen struck with dynamite.

“The military that were contacted to save the situation were overpowered.

“They also burnt some parked at the entrance of the command headquarters,” he said.

The gunmen were also said to have danced and sung solidarity songs for more than 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the

He, however, assured the people of the state that the agencies were on of the matter.

According to him, only the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command headquarters are .

He also confirmed that some were set ablaze by the gun .

NAN reports that security agents had on Monday morning took charge of the streets in the state capital.

The had created palpable fear on the minds of residents who are afraid to go about their businesses.(NAN)

