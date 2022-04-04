Gunmen attack FRSC patrol team, kills 2 in Anambra

By Ibironke Ariyo

Gunmen have attacked Patrol team of operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) leading to the death of two personnel with one sustaining severe injuries.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem on Sunday in Abuja.Kazeem said that the team comprising of an Officer, a driver and two other staff on patrol operations were attacked by gunmen on Sunday

.He said that the Patrol team were conducting routine patrol operations at about 2:45 pm along Igbo-Uku- Uga route in Anambra State when the armed men opened fire at them.

This he said led to the killing of two of the Corps personnel with one escaping into the bush and the team leader rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries from the attack.Kazeem quoted the Corps Marshal, (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi as decrying the attack and condole with the families of the deceased staff, the Unit Commander and Staff of Igbo-Uku Command.

Oyeyemi also sympathised with entire Management and Staff of the Corps over the loss and prayed their souls to rest in peace.He also assured that the Corps was already working with the Nigerian Police Force and other relevant Security agencies on the incident.This he said was to ensure that the perpetrators of the wicked act were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. (NAN).

