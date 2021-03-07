Armed men, suspected to be bandits, on Saturday, abducted 11 family members of two staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna international airport.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the bandits gained access into the FAAN staff quarters through the back fence at about 2 a.m. and abducted the victims.

”Yes, 11 persons from families of two staff of FAAN had been taken away at gunpoint by the suspected bandits, who gained entrance into the quarters through the back fence.

”Operatives of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Air Force stationed around the Airport had engaged the bandits but they escaped with the victims.

”A family of three and the other family of eight, including visitors, were taken away around 2 a.m. and so far no information of there whereabouts.

”No one has contacted FAAN or any family member yet. One of the families had been taken away, no one to be contacted though, but we are waiting”, a very competent source told NAN.

Another source told NAN that two families, including a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA), with his entire family, and a wife and kid of a staff of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMET were among those abducted.

“Two houses were attacked inside the quarters and they later moved to the airside of the airport.

The eye witness described the situation as “bad and rough” and called for prayers from all Nigerians for their safe return.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP. Mohammed Jalige, however, said he would revert back NAN in case any further information was received on the incident.(NAN)

