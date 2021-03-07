Gunmen attack FAAN staff quarters in Kaduna, abduct 11 persons – Eye Witness

Armed men, to be bandits, Saturday, abducted 11 family members of staff of the Federal Authority of (FAAN) the Kaduna international .

The News of (NAN) reliably gathered that the bandits gained access the FAAN staff quarters through the back fence about 2 a.m. and abducted the victims.

”Yes, 11 persons from families of staff of FAAN had been taken away gunpoint the bandits, who gained entrance the quarters through the back fence.

”Operatives of the Nigerian Army and Air Force stationed around the had engaged the bandits but they escaped with the victims.

”A family of three and the other family of eight, including visitors, were taken away around 2 a.m. and so far no information of there whereabouts.

”No one has contacted FAAN or any family member yet. One of the families had been taken away, no one to be contacted though, but waiting”,  a very competent source told NAN.

Another source told NAN that families, including a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management , (NAMA), with his entire family, and a wife and kid of a staff of the Nigeria Meteorological , NiMET were among those abducted.

“Two houses were attacked inside the quarters and they later moved to the airside of the airport.

The eye witness described the situation as “bad and rough” and called for prayers from all for their safe return.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP. Mohammed Jalige, however, said he would revert back NAN in case any further information was received the incident.(NAN)

