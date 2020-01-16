Gunmen attack emir of Potiskum, kill 3 aides -Report

Gunmen have attacked the First Class Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, killing three of his aides along Kaduna- Zaria highway. The emir was said to be on a tour of traditional institutions across the North as part of preparations for the official commissioning of Potiskum Central Mosque scheduled for January 18, 2020.

He was on his way to Zaria when he came under attack by the gunmen. ‎The incident happened around Fandatio village, not far from Maraban Jos around 2:00am on Wednesday





It was not clear if the attackers targeted the emir as other travellers were also affected, according to sources. A traditional title holder in the emir’s entourage, Sarkin Yamma Potiskum, Alhaji Gidado Ibrahim ‎confirmed the incident to Daily Trust at Barau Dikko hospital where the emir was rushed to. Kaduna Police spokesman, Yakubu Sabo confirmed the attack along the highway but said a statement would be issued later.



Culled from: Daily Trust