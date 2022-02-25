Gunmen attack Edo town, raid four banks, kill seven persons

February 25, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Security 0



Gunmen attacked four banks and a Police Divisional Headquarters on as they laid siege on Uromi town in Esan Northeast Area of Edo.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen got to the town in their and in several vehicles before they attacked the four banks with dynamites.

The unmasked gunmen killed five persons and two police in the siege.

Police spokesman in Edo, Bello Kontongs, confirmed the but said he had no further detail of the attack.

Kontongs said one of the four banks attacked of the generation.

He also confirmed the killing of the two Police and five civilians in the attack. (NAN)

No tags for this post.