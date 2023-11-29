Wednesday, November 29, 2023
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectGunmen attack Cross River Secretariat, shoot accountant in Calabar
Project

Gunmen attack Cross River Secretariat, shoot accountant in Calabar

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
55

An accountant with the Cross River Ministry of Education was on Wednesday shot when gunmen trailed him to the old Government Secretariat near Government House in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the accountant, who was shot on the thigh, was trailed to the secretariat from a bank where he had gone to make some withdrawals.

The two gunmen were said to have trailed the victim to his office complex where they forcefully took the bag containing money from him after shooting him at close range.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the story, said the victim was immediately rushed to the Naval Referral hospital for medical attention.

Ugbo condemned the act, adding that the police were already on the trail of the gunmen who were said to  trailed the victim on motorcycle.

NAN reports that the city has recently witnessed a surge in robbery attacks on motorcycles. By Ehigimetor IgbaugbaNAN)

Previous article
NDIC invigorates failed banks’ liquidation activities,  debt recovery rate – MD
Next article
Welfare of troops topmost priority of Tinubu’s govt – Defence Minister 
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.