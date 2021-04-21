

Unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday attacked Adani Police Divisional headquarters in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Mr Hassan Yahaya, the Commander, Nsukka Area Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and said he was already in Adani to see things for himself.

“Yes, there was an attack on Adani police division on early Wednesday morning.

“I am there now to see things for myself, assess level of destruction and know casualties,” he said.

A source from the area who pleaded anonymity told NAN in Nsukka on Wednesday that two police officers were killed and some others injured while the police division was razed down.

“We started hearing sporadic gunshots around 2.am on Wednesday morning which created fear and panic in the area.

“We don’t know who the gunmen were because the incident happened in the night.

“It is day break that we discovered that the attack is on Adani Police Division, two policemen were killed and some others injured as well as the station burnt,” he said.

Efforts by NAN to get further comment from Mr Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Enugu State on the incident was unsuccessful as many phone calls to his mobile cellphone were neither picked nor returned. (NAN)

