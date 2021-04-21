Gunmen attack Adani police Division in Enugu

 Unidentified gunmen on early hours of Wednesday attacked Adani Police Divisional headquarters in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of State.

Mr Hassan Yahaya, the Commander, Nsukka Area , confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria () and said he already in Adani to see things for himself.

“Yes, there an attack on Adani police on early Wednesday morning.

“I there now to see things for myself, access level of destruction and know casualties,” he said.

A source the area who pleaded anonymity told in Nsukka on Wednesday that two were killed and some injured while the police razed down.

started hearing sporadic gunshots around 2. on Wednesday morning which created fear and panic in the area.

don’t know who the gunmen were because the incident happened in the night.

“It is day break that discovered that the attack is on Adani Police , two policemen were killed and some injured as well as the station burnt,” he said.

Efforts by to get further comment Mr Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer () in State on the incident was unsuccessful as many phone calls to his mobile cellphone were neither picked nor returned.

Meanwhile, there has been series of attacks on security formations in the South East especially police commands in Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo States.

However, the attack on Divisional Police headquarters, Adani is the to recorded in State after the EndSARS last October. (NAN)

