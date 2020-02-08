Gunmen attack 3 communities in Niger

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Suspected gunmen on Saturday morning, attacked old Gurmana and Ashirika communities in Shiroro local government area of Niger.

The armed men, suspected to be members of Ansaru terrorist group, according to a resident of the community, Ubale Gurmana, told Newsdiaryonline in a telephone conversation, that the attackers, who numbered about 100, stormed the communities at about 10 am.

“They came on motorcycles today (Saturday) and they were very many. They could be up to 100, with some on motorcycles and some on feet. They were shooting anyhow in the air,” he said.

Ubale said some people were killed by the bandits while others were injured, before they moved towards old Gurmana.