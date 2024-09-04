Gunmen attack 2 Plateau communities, kill 7 persons

Gunmen on Tuesday, attacked Kwatas and Daffo communities of Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau and killed seven persons.

Gunmen on Tuesday, attacked Kwatas and Daffo communities of Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau and killed seven persons.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Gakji Shipi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Gakji is also the Coordinator, Operation Rainbow, a state-owned security outfit

.

”Yesterday we had two separate attacks – one in Kwatas and the other in Daffo, all in Bokkos.

”So, far seven people have been confirmed killed while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

”At the moment, normalcy has returned to the areas, but we are still on the trail of those behind this dastardly act and we will not allow them to get away with it,”he said.(NAN)