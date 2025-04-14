Gunmen attack 2 Plateau communities again

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked and killed scores of persons in Zike and Kimakpa communities in Iregwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

By Polycarp Auta

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked and killed scores of persons in Zike and Kimakpa communities in Iregwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Brig.-Gen. Gakji Shipi, the Acting Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, a State-owned security outfit, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Jos.

Shipi, who doubles as the Special Adviser on Internal Security to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, however, did not confirm the number of persons killed.

“It is unfortunate; this is really a major setback to the peace process in the state.

“Government and security agencies are on top of the situation, and we will soon nip this ugly incidents in bud,” he said.

But Mr Danjuma Auta, the National Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), said that 47 persons were killed in the attack.

“The attacks occurred yesterday night, at about 8:00 p.m.

“It resulted in the deaths of 47 people and left many others injured.

“Many houses were razed down by the attackers, and properties were equally destroyed,” he said.

NAN reports that gunmen had on April 2, attacked and killed more than 40 persons at Hurti, Ruwi, Daffo, Josho, Mangor and Manguna, communities in Bokkos LGA of the state.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)