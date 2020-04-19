Gunmen assassinate Civil Defence officer in Benue

Gunmen have assassinated an Inspector with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Benue State.

He is Inspector Joseph Ochogwu, an Idoma man from Benue South senatorial zone.

The Commandant of Corps in the state, Mr. Isah Kamilu Ado confirmed the killing during the handing over of over 460 cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen that were impounded by the Livestock Guards for violating the anti-grazing law of the state.

Mr. Ado said the Inspector Ochogwu was killed in Guma Local Government Area in his line of duty, a fortnight ago.

The NSCDC chief stated that already, an investigation panel has been set up to unravel the dastardly murder of the gallantly officer whose corpse, he said, had been deposited in the mortuary awaiting burial on April 30 this year.

He disclosed that the North Central Zonal Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Danladi Ciroma, was cooperating with the corps to apprehend the perpetrators for possible prosecution.

Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Ciroma, who also confirmed the killing of the NSCDC officer, said Ochogwu was murdered while trying to ensure peace in the state.