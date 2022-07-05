Gunmen ambush Presidential Advance Team in Katsina, injure two

Unidentified gunmen have attacked the Advance Team ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Daura for Sallah.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday, described the attack on the presidential advance team as an “ambush”.

The presidential Spokesman also revealed that two persons sustained minor injuries.



The official statement reads: “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.



“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.



“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

